WACO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrive Wellness of Waco, a multidisciplinary behavioral health center, opens in Waco, Texas. Specializing in treating eating disorders, anxiety disorders, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, Thrive offers outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and nutrition services.
Filling a long-standing need for more intensive treatment options in Central Texas for those struggling with eating disorders, Thrive offers an intensive outpatient program (IOP), a part-time option offering care for three hours each day.
"At Thrive we value treating the whole person, which is why we feel it is important to offer therapy, psychiatry, nutrition, and other care under the same roof," said Erin McGinty Fort, MS, MHA, LPC-S, CEDS-S, Thrive Waco's Executive Director. "We intend to offer services that are integrated and individualized so that people feel truly understood by their team of providers, which also allows them to have hope that they can heal from their mental health concerns."
Outpatient therapy is available for clients seeking support for their mental health. Therapists can provide services for general mental health needs, including issues such as relationship conflicts, life transitions, grief/loss, and stress management.
Outpatient nutrition therapy is available for clients seeking support for medical nutrition along with lactation counseling for mothers who are currently breastfeeding and facing difficulties.
Thrive Waco is one of the newest locations for Thrive Wellness –– a company dedicated to keeping the soul of behavioral healthcare alive while also bringing integrated care to individuals across the country. Other locations include Thrive Reno in Nevada and Thrive Sacramento in California.
The newest Thrive location is located at 205 Old Hewitt Rd. Waco, Texas 76712. To schedule your first intake, or to inquire further about the clinic's services, call 254-327-1408 or email waco@thrivehere.com.
Thrive Waco a holistic, all-inclusive treatment center home with a dedicated team of specialists committed to the emotional, physical and behavioral health of each client.
