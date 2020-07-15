DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thrombosis Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per the publication of the US Census Bureau in 2018, the population of people aged 65 and above in the United States may increase drastically between 2016 and 2060 period. By 2030, one in five US citizens is expected to be 65 years and older, crossing 78.0 million. Also, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted in 2013-2014, one in every three adults were considered overweight, and about one in thirteen adults were suffering from extreme obesity.
The increasing burden of obesity has also changed significantly in the last one decade, globally. Both developed and emerging markets are having significant issues in controlling the associated diseases. The growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, with overweight and obesity, adds a high risk of developing significant high blood pressure on veins for a large period of life leading to several thrombosis related complications, thus driving this market. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market are increasing the burden of cardiovascular and trauma cases, with the increasing R&D expenditure in the field of hematological disorders.
In treatment by anti-clotting medication, a patient's blood takes much longer to clot, such as in case of any accidental cuts. Uncontrolled bleeding is a very common side effect of thrombolytic drugs. Another noteworthy side effect of anticoagulants is a stroke. These side effects of thrombosis drugs often demand alternative therapy recommended by doctors to the patients. Thus, it is among the major barrier for the growth of this market over the forecast period. Another factor that may impede the market growth is lack of awareness about the severity of thrombosis.
Key Market Trends
Factor Xa Inhibitor Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth during the Forecast Years
By drug class, the market has been segmented into factor Xa inhibitor, heparin, P2Y12 platelet inhibitor, and other drug classes. The factor Xa inhibitor is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the high preference of anti-coagulant drugs. These drugs are basically used for the prevention and treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. In addition, increasing focus on the development of low-cost drugs and large patient pool contributes to the growth of thrombosis drugs market.
North America Leads the Thrombosis Drugs Market
North America leads the market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the upsurge in the demand for progressive treatment options, early adoption of new technologies, and an increase in the elderly population. Europe and the Asia-Pacific are followed next after North America, owing to the presence of a diversified patient pool, emerging economies, and rise in collaboration of domestic and international companies with campaigns for awareness campaign in these regions, thus driving this market.
Competitive Landscape
The thrombosis drugs market is moderately competitive and many of the global players are into the market. For instance, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Pfizer, etc. are providing these products across the world.
