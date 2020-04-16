ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is providing select hospitals and medical customers who are being impacted by the COVID-19 virus in North America with its MAX Premium predictive maintenance service free of charge. The donation of the MAX Premium elevator service is critical in ensuring the safe transportation and movement of patients, key medical personnel and supplies as it allows thyssenkrupp Elevator technicians to monitor machine health remotely while providing them with the ability to identify and address equipment issues or potential service interruptions before they occur.
"At medical facilities across North America, there are thousands of brave men and women who are working tirelessly and selflessly to fight the COVID-19 virus. They are doing everything they can for us, we need to do everything we can for them. The last thing front-line medical teams need to be worrying about as they treat patients is whether or not their elevator systems are functioning properly, and we want to do whatever we can to help them," said Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.
In January 2020, thyssenkrupp Elevator introduced three digital subscription packages for MAX, its cloud-based monitoring and predictive maintenance platform. MAX Premium, the highest service level package, offers an exclusive team monitoring feature, which includes an expert team performing a regular review of a building's elevator usage, predictive analytics and other relevant data. The team then provides preventive maintenance planning to maximize uptime, which keeps traffic moving at maximum efficiency. If the team predicts an upcoming elevator failure or issue, they will pre-emptively send a technician to investigate and address the issue.
Press images available for download here (credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator).
Press Contact
Dennis Van Milligen
Communications Specialist
thyssenkrupp Elevator North America
Tel: +1 312 525 3190
E-Mail: dennis.vanmilligen@thyssenkrupp.com
Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com
Michael Ridder
Head of Communications
thyssenkrupp Elevator
Tel: +49 152 090 35 779
E-Mail: michael.ridder@thyssenkrupp.com
Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com
About us:
thyssenkrupp Elevator
thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €8.0 billion in fiscal 2018/2019 and customers in over 100 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.
thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp is a technology group with strengths in materials. Over 162,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2018/2019 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.0 billion. Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.