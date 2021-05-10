NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World-famous Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is excited to announce the launch of Tia Maria Matcha in the U.S. Market. Already creating buzz in the trade, Tia Maria Matcha was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Awards. Created with natural Japanese green matcha tea extract, Tia Maria Matcha is a uniquely fresh yet indulgent liqueur. The green matcha tea extract provides a natural caffeine and floral twist on the creamy liqueur.
"With the launch of Tia Maria Matcha, we are bringing our consumers a truly unique product while infusing excitement into the brand. Matcha is extremely popular in coffee shops and it is known around the world for its earthy notes and natural caffeine, so pairing it with our premium Tia Maria flavor was a complimentary fit." said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President Brand & Trade Marketing at Disaronno International LLC.
Tia Maria Matcha encourages consumers to slow down from busy schedules and "take your matcha time." Reinforced with the hashtag #takeyourmatchatime. Tia Maria Matcha proposes a new ritual by mixing two teaspoons of sugar and one teaspoon of matcha powder in a dish and rimming the glass of their Tia Maria Matcha serve. With an ABV of 17%, it is an ideal drink of choice for any occasion whether served over ice or used as a rich ingredient in cocktails like the Matcha-Tini.
"Tia Maria continues to strive to meet a younger consumer audience and we're looking forward to introducing the concept of a mindful Matcha ritual through Tia Maria Matcha," said Ignacio Llaneza. Tia Maria Matcha has a standard retail price of $24.99 and will be available nationwide in 750ml bottles.
The perfect Tia Maria Matcha serves include:
Tia Maria Matcha Ritual
Method:
- Mix two teaspoons of sugar and one teaspoon of matcha powder in a dish
- Chill your glass for 10 minutes or wait until you have moisture on the glass
- Dip the glass rim into the mix of matcha powder and sugar
- Fill the glass with ice and add Tia Maria Matcha
Matcha-Tini
Ingredients:
- 40 ml Tia Maria Matcha
- 40 ml Vodka
Method:
- Create your perfect green matcha rim on half of a coupe or martini glass
- Pour Tia Maria Matcha and vodka into a cocktail shaker. Top up the shaker with ice.
- Shake the ingredients together. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass.
About Tia Maria
Tia Maria dates back to the mid-17th century, when a beautiful young Spanish aristocrat fled the turmoil colonial war brought to the island of Jamaica. Her maid saved one family treasure, a small jewelry box with black pearl earrings and an ancient manuscript with the recipe for a mysterious liqueur. The recipe was named after the courageous woman. Tia Maria was born. The recipe lay dormant for many years before being rediscovered in the 1940s by Dr. Kenneth Leigh Evans, who began to produce and market it. From this day forward Tia Maria has been a favorite for coffee liqueurs lovers the world over and it was even used in the very first Espresso Martini recipe over forty years ago. Their newest launch, Tia Maria Matcha, which earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, aims to refresh the brand image of Tia Maria giving new excitement to the brand and targeting the contemporary drinkers with their premium cream liqueur and natural matcha tea extract.
