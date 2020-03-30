NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Asia Intelligence has announced it has initiated coverage on AnPac Bio, Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC).
The full report can be found here: AnPac Report
Key Report Highlights:
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection. The company markets and sells a multi-cancer screening and detection test that uses its innovative patented cancer differentiation analysis, or CDA, technology and its proprietary cancer-detection device, or CDA device. AnPac's CDA technology focuses on biophysical properties in human blood, and the CDA test can detect and assess an individual's overall cancer risk with high accuracy, including earl-stage cancer.
AnPac's CDA technology can detect the risk of up to 26 cancers with much higher sensitivity and specificity than other competitors. AnPac's realized commercialized business model in China will help AnPac to expand its test database enhancing its capacity to penetrate the overseas market. AnPac's relatively low-priced CDA testing is a competitive advantage for AnPac to commercialize its CDA technology in the annual physical market in China. Benefiting from the increasing annual physical market in China, AnPac's commercialized CDA multi-cancer risk test product has enormous growth potential.
Tiger Asia Intelligence are initiating research coverage on AnPac Bio with a buy rating. TAI believes AnPac's innovative CDA technology will be a game-changer in the early cancer screening market and see further upside opportunity from current levels. Tiger Asia Intelligence received a flat fee from or on behalf of AnPac for the creation and dissemination of the report.
