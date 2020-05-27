LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now liquidating well-maintained, late-model machinery and equipment surplus to the ongoing operations of a leading dispenser and manufacturer of Cannabidiol (CBD) products, with a range of value-add uses in the cannabis and biopharma sectors.
With assets located at multiple facilities in Arizona, Florida and Nevada, the offering features a never-used 2019 2500 KW Cummins generator set mounted on a custom-built 13,000-gallon fuel tank with sound-proof enclosure; a triple quad mass spectrometer; gas chromatography systems; a bottle filler/capper; centrifuges; fume hoods; hot/stirs; vortex mixers; a multi-sampler; robofillers; microscopes; a short path mantle; vacuum pumps; convection ovens; plant support equipment and much more.
The equipment comes from such top manufacturers as Cummins, Agilent, Binder, Eppendporf, Labconco, Peak Scientific, Pfeiffer, Robofiller, Schaeffer, VTA, and Waters.
"The Tiger C&I team is pleased to have been chosen to market these assets by our client, which maintains a significant presence in the CBD marketplace," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division. "This late model state-of-the-art equipment can be utilized in various industries, including biopharma. We are also offering buyers a unique opportunity to purchase a brand-new Cummins Diesel Generator Set Engine."
Holiday added: "CBD manufacturers are going through enormous change and we are ready to assist our client in its efforts to streamline operations. Given the enormous growth in the cannabis market and the sustained strength of biopharma, we are already seeing a great deal of excitement around these assets."
Previews of the equipment are available by appointment at the sites in Mesa and Tempe, Ariz.; Oracle, Fla.; and Sparks, Nev. To arrange an appointment, contact Holiday at: (805) 367-3893, jholiday@tigergroup.com
To learn more about the assets, visit: http://soldtiger.com/cgi-bin/mndetails.cgi?tigergrp387
Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, jholiday@tigergroup.com; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, 240515@email4pr.com, or Bill Parness, 240515@email4pr.com.