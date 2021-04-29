LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 10 article on DNA reports on a young TikTok user's mouth injury after she overindulged on mimosas then fell face-first onto the pavement after climbing onto a friend's shoulders. The injury knocked out four of her front teeth but she was able to get emergency dental care and all of the affected teeth were put back in place with dental glue. Marina del Rey-based dental center Elegant Dentistry says that the girl was certainly fortunate to get to a dentist in time, and this case is a good example of what emergency dentistry is capable of.
Elegant Dentistry notes that obviously, patients should do whatever they can to minimize the chances of harming themselves or others, but sometimes accidents occur and people need emergency care. The dental center notes that, just as a person would visit an emergency room if they broke an arm or leg, emergency dental services can often repair teeth before the damage is permanent. The center says patients who lose teeth should try to ice their oral injuries, collect broken or missing teeth, and visit a dentist immediately.
The center says if the tooth is fully removed from its pocket, patients need to hurry because the blood vessels that line the gums may begin to close off, making it harder to effectively replant teeth. On the other hand, the dental center notes that time is still of the essence even if the tooth is only broken as they are still prone to infection and damage to the nerve. A dental crown can be used to hold all the broken pieces of a tooth together but the longer a patient waits, the more likely a secondary complication could occur. Fortunately, even if the tooth is too compromised to keep, there are other options such as dental implants to restore the tooth if all else fails.
Elegant Dentistry says there's one other thing patients can do to limit the damage: practice great dental hygiene. By taking great care of their teeth, patients are limiting the chances of developing tissue-damaging ailments like gum disease that can, over time, do even more harm. The center says that patient's teeth are also more likely to break or fall out if their gums are already severely inflamed from something like gum disease, which can constrict the underlying blood vessels and weaken surrounding tissues in advanced stages.
The center notes that, whether the concern is accidents or tooth decay, prevention is always the best approach – and that definitely includes regular dentist visits. Readers can learn more about Elegant Dentistry by visiting their website at https://www.elegantdentistry.net or by calling (310) 881-8676.
Media Contact
Elegant Dentistry, Elegant Dentistry, (310) 881-8676, ed@elegantdentistry.net
SOURCE Elegant Dentistry