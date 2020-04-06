WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Timber"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced the company has been awarded the second tranche of $500,000 of the $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program after reaching certain clinical milestones in the development of TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin).
"We are pleased to close on the second tranche of the grant that was first awarded to us by the FDA in 2018 through a highly competitive program that supports important clinical studies that might lead to the regulatory approval of products for rare diseases with high unmet need," said John Koconis, chief executive officer of Timber. "We believe this is a clear sign that we are making progress in the development of TMB-001 and we look forward to advancing through the late stages of clinical research."
Timber is developing TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis (CI), a rare genetic keratinization disorder that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin. In a Phase 2a study, treatment with TMB-001 was shown to be well tolerated with minimal evidence of systemic absorption of isotretinoin. There was a favorable signal of efficacy in the study with patients showing a reduction in scaling after eight weeks. The company is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 2b CONTROL Study focused on moderate to severe subtypes of CI that affect about 80,000 people in the U.S.
The FDA's Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program is designed to support the clinical development of products for use in rare diseases where no current therapy exists or where the proposed product will be superior to the existing therapy. In 2018, Timber was one of four biopharmaceutical companies to be awarded the grant in addition to hospitals and academic institutions. The total grant of $1.5 million is non-dilutive and supports the Phase 2a and Phase 2b studies evaluating TMB-001 in CI.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC
Timber is a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. Timber is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit https://www.timberpharma.com/.
