WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Timber"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced its support for Ichthyosis Awareness Month. The company is currently evaluating TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin) for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (CI) in the Phase 2b CONTROL study.
"We are focused on building a development pipeline in rare dermatologic diseases that have limited treatment options today," said John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber. "The management of CI is truly a life-long endeavor focused on reducing scaling and supporting skin lubrication with systemic and topical treatments. We believe there is an opportunity to develop a new therapy with reduced systemic absorption, potentially allowing for chronic use over larger areas of the body. We recently closed on the second tranche of a grant from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that will support our efforts to drive this research through late stage clinical studies."
CI is a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin. People living with CI may have limited range of motion, chronic itching, an inability to sweat normally, high risk of secondary infections, and impaired eyesight or hearing. Most cases of ichthyosis are inherited, but some types develop in association with genetic syndromes or diseases. In 2018, the FDA awarded $1.5 million to support Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials evaluating TMB-001 through its Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant program. The CONTROL Study is focused on moderate to severe subtypes of CI that affect about 80,000 people in the U.S.
In recognition of Ichthyosis Awareness Month, Timber is acknowledging the efforts of the Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types (FIRST) to educate communities virtually throughout May. The organization is planning to host a webinar titled "FIRST to Know: What's New in Ichthyosis Research" on Thursday, May 21st.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC
Timber is a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. Timber is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit https://www.timberpharma.com/.
