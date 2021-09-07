File a Claim Today

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2020, the Honorable R. David Proctor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama granted preliminary approval of the class action Settlement in the In re: Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation MDL 2406, N.D. Ala. Master File No. 2:13-cv-20000-RDP totaling $2.67 billion.

You may be eligible to receive payment if you are an IndividualInsured Group (and their employees) or Self-Funded Account (and their employees) that purchased or were enrolled in a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plan during one of two Settlement Class Periods.  Government accounts are excluded from the Class.

The Settlement Class Period for Individuals and Insured Groups is from February 7, 2008 through October 16, 2020.  The Settlement Class Period for Self-Funded Accounts is from September 1, 2015 through October 16, 2020.   Dependents, beneficiaries (including minors), and non-employees are NOT eligible to receive payment.  For more details about who is affected visit www.BCBSsettlement.com.  

You must submit a valid claim online at www.BCBSsettlement.com or postmarked by mail no later than November 5, 2021.  Claim Forms are available at www.BCBSsettlement.com or may be requested by calling (888) 681-1142.

