RIDGEWOOD, N.J. and PARAMUS, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Sichrovsky, MD, FACC, FHRS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiac Electrophysiologist in the field of Medicine as a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Valley Hospital and VMG - Electrophysiology and Cardiology.
Valley Hospital's mission to provide excellent healthcare services that meet the varying needs of the region. A non-profit hospital, they serve more than 400 thousand people in thirty-two towns in Bergen County and nearby communities. Dr. Sichrovsky has worked at the Hospital since 2007 and at VMG since 2011.
Dr. Sichrovsky treats atrial fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, sinusnode dysfunction, and atrioventricular block. She performs cardiac device implantations of loop recorders, pacemakers and defibrillators, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, His-bundle pacemakers and novel devices for congestive heart failure. Additionally, she performs ablations for different arrhythmias, including complex atrial and ventricular arrhythmias as well hybrid ablation for difficult-to-treat atrial fibrillation.
Dr. Sichrovsky has been highly successful because she considers patience and empathy to be just as important as knowledge and skills. She enjoys working in a humanistic role, where she works to make people feel better and live longer.
Always fascinated by the complexity of the human body, Dr. Sichrovsky enrolled in medical school, graduating in Austria in 1998. She went on to train as an internal medicine resident at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, cardiovascular disease fellow at St. Luke's, and a cardiac electrophysiology fellow at St. Luke's.
Respected in her field, Dr. Sichrovsky is a member of Valley Hospital's "Heart Care for Women." She is civic to outreach programs.
Dr. Sichrovsky has shared her breadth of expertise in publications in the American Journal of Cardiology, Heart Rhythm, and PACE, including "Very Long-term Outcome after Initially Successful Catheter Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation."
For more information, please visit https://www.valleyhealth.com
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com