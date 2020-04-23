NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Organics, the early childhood nutrition company today announced its collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) to ensure all children will live healthier lives, growing up to be adults free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. As part of its commitment to this shared goal, Tiny Organics is pledging $10,000 annually to support PHA's efforts. Tiny Organics will be announced as a Silver Level Sustaining Partner and participant at the PHA10: Accelerating a Healthier Future Virtual Summit, where Former First Lady Michelle Obama will also deliver remarks.
"We are honored to announce our collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America as it solidifies Tiny Organics' commitment to ensuring that every child across the U.S. has access to the healthiest foods from the earliest days," said Tiny Organics co-founder and co-CEO, Betsy Fore. "We are proud to partner with PHA to represent the baby food category, as there is deep alignment between our organizations and greater mission."
In response to COVID-19, the Summit, which convenes on April 28, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. EST, pivoted from an in-person event to a digital conference and is now accepting registrants at no cost. One of the Summit's key focus areas this year is the 'Shaping Early Palates' Initiative, educating families on the importance of early palate development and giving children the opportunity to acclimate to the taste of vegetables and healthy flavors from the earliest bites.
Tiny Organics delivers 100% organic, plant-based fresh-frozen meals built on vegetables and essential fruits that are free of all Big-8 allergens with the convenience of no preparation necessary. Parents can select a meal plan carefully crafted to suit their child's developmental milestones, with textured foods designed to introduce little ones to their first 100 flavors before they turn two.
"Since 2010, PHA has proudly brought public sector organizations, nonprofit institutions, and innovative private companies together around our collaborative effort to cultivate healthier environments for America's next generation and end the childhood obesity crisis. The work we'll be focusing on with Tiny Organics to shape the palates of our youngest eaters is more important than ever," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "We are encouraged and invigorated by this partnership, which will continue enabling PHA and our partners to transform our nation's food landscape in pursuit of health equity."
In addition to its pledge to PHA, Tiny Organics launched a special edition "Michelle My Broccoli Belle" recipe as a tribute to Mrs. Obama's Let's Move! initiative and her life-changing work to get kids eating vegetables. For the month of May, 100% of proceeds from the sale of the special edition recipe will be donated to Food Bank For New York City in support of Tiny Organics' founding home in New York.
About Tiny Organics
Tiny Organics, the early childhood nutrition company, introduces your baby and toddler to their first 100 flavors to build healthy and adventurous eaters for life by delivering 100% organic, plant-based, fresh-frozen meals built on vegetables and essential fruits direct to your door. Tiny's recipes are over 70% vegetables and Tiny is committed to never masking a veggie with a fruit, their recipes have no added sugar and are salt free. Science-backed and research-driven, Tiny Organics is creating a programmatic and efficacious approach to early childhood development through first foods. Tiny is DTC and powered by text-to-talk technology through their personalized subscription platform. For more information, visit www.TinyOrganics.com or follow us on Twitter @Tiny_Organics.
About Partnership for a Healthier America
PHA partners with the private sector to transform the food landscape in pursuit of healthy equity by leveraging the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity, and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, please visit www.aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.
The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is the principal nonprofit dedicated to leveraging the power of the corporate America to bring lasting, systemic changes that improve the food supply and increase physical activity. PHA has extensive experience identifying opportunities, negotiating meaningful agreements, and celebrating and accelerating successes. Founded in 2010 in coordination with, but apart from Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! Initiative, PHA has partnered with nearly 300 organizations including Danone, Mars, Nike, the National Association of Convenience Stores, and Sodexo. Collectively, PHA's partners have tremendous impact, increasing healthier food access for 8.5 million people, removing more than 6 trillion calories from the marketplace and inspiring $124 million to promote and encourage participation in youth sports and fitness. For more information, visit www.AHealthierAmerica.org or follow us on Twitter @PHANews and LinkedIn.