Women over 50 planning to travel solo can learn a lot from other experienced solo women travelers. That's the idea behind the complimentary NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers from Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.).
O.A.T., the leader in solo-friendly travel for women over 50, has 31,000 solo women travelers booked for 2021 and 2022. Solo women travelers are choosing these top 5 O.A.T. adventures: Morocco Sahara Odyssey, Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari, Egypt & the Eternal Nile by Private Classic River-Yacht, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions, and Japan's Cultural Treasures.
More than 80,000 solo travelers have traveled with O.A.T. in the last five years. Solo women travelers are a key segment of growth for O.A.T., representing 50% of travelers. In 2010, just 27% of travelers were solos.
For 2022, O.A.T has 30,000 single spaces available—an increase of 96% from 2019—with no single supplement on 27,000 of those spaces.
The NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers is designed for the mature woman who is planning to travel completely independently, with girlfriends, joining a group tour, or just traveling without a partner for the first time. Edited by O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis, the 96-page color booklet presents advice directly from seasoned solo women travelers, the company's Trip Experience Leaders in over 80 countries, and O.A.T. associates.
Anyone can request a complimentary copy of the NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers (or view it) at http://www.oattravel.com/community/101-tips.
The NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers features insights including:
- Packing like a pro
- Safety for solo travelers
- The best travel apps for women
- Tips on etiquette and culture abroad
- Dining like a diva
- Feeling and looking your best
- Top solo-friendly destinations
For solo women travelers committed to international travel, now is the time to prepare. While the pandemic may have delayed their plans, it hasn't dimmed their desire to travel as soon as possible.
For more information about O.A.T., please visit http://www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.
ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL
Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.
