TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telehealth advocates, rural obstetrics supporters, rural broadband funding, substance use disorder activists and much more. Rising from a small group of concerned rural healthcare administrators to a statewide professional association providing a broad spectrum of high-impact services, the Indiana Rural Health Association (IRHA) marks a quarter century of service in 2022.
"IRHA has proven itself to be an effective partner in many critical areas of supporting rural healthcare in Indiana and throughout the United States, including promoting and establishing telehealth, helping deal with COVID-19 issues, reducing rates of infant mortality, serving as advocates for rural healthcare in many sectors, and much more," said Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. "We at the Indiana Department of Health appreciate the important work that IRHA provides, and we look forward to continuing critical partnerships and collaborative support to serve rural residents and healthcare operations throughout Indiana."
Since beginning as a non-profit in 1997 with help from the National Rural Health Association and the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), IRHA has grown to become the largest state rural health association in the country, according to Cara Veale, who became IRHA's fourth top executive in 2020. In addition to leading IRHA, Veale also serves on the Governor's Public Health Commission that was created by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021.
"As a rural resident and rural healthcare administrator, I fully appreciate why multiple millions of Americans choose to live in less-congested and beautiful rural areas," said Veale. "We also understand at IRHA that delivering quality healthcare on a consistent basis in rural areas has its own set of unique challenges, which we work to address every day."
"IRHA has exceeded expectations in service to rural people and healthcare professionals, continuously raising the bar and serving as an example for other state rural health associations," said Alan Morgan, NRHA CEO. "We look forward to even greater service and community value from IRHA over the next 25 years."
By securing federal, state and local funding and through broad legislative and community support, IRHA programs reach thousands of Hoosiers on a variety of critical levels. In addition to supporting the creation of school-based telehealth clinics in Indiana, IRHA supports broad telehealth growth through the Upper Midwest Telehealth Resource organization. For hospitals, clinics and providers, IRHA has secured more than $27 million for healthcare broadband from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
The association has proven itself to be a convener and educational resource for advancing healthcare through a number of important conferences and webinars/seminars. Bringing together key healthcare administrators and state officials like IDOH Chief Medical Officer Lindsey Weaver and Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, at its 19th annual Indiana Public Policy Forum (January 2022) is but one of several virtual (as prudent) and in-person gatherings throughout the year.
IRHA has been recognized for its important work in reducing infant mortality rates and improving good outcomes for mothers in rural areas, including promoting prenatal and postpartum care for women and infants. Its InROC and other programs help address and improve substance use disorder issues for multiple thousands of Hoosiers, as well as tobacco cessation issues in a state that has had one of the highest levels of harmful smoking habits.
The association recently secured funding for a series of important workshops to address rural mental health issues amongst farmers and farm families, including raising awareness about mental health issues and reducing stigma associated with getting help. "Our Healthy Minds – Healthy Lives" initiative is working with a variety of professionals at the Purdue Farm Stress Center, AgrIInstitute and in the Indiana Department of Agriculture to reduce the possibility and incidences of suicidal ideation by Hoosier farmers and rural residents," said Veale.
"As a former board chair for both IRHA and the National Rural Health Association, I know firsthand of the tireless work and commitment that goes into serving professionals and residents in rural areas," said Tim Putnam, a former long-time hospital CEO and member of the White House National COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. "IRHA continues to fill important gaps, educate healthcare leaders, and support rural people living and working in Indiana, and should be congratulated for its first 25 years of important work."
While much has been accomplished through helping thousands of rural people and families secure healthcare coverage, find pregnancy and family support, improve health outcomes and more, a great deal of work remains, particularly in a shifting healthcare environment impacted by COVID-19 issues, said Veale.
"We owe a debt of grateful thanks to the many people and leaders who brought IRHA to the place where it is today, but we also positively recognize that we have much more to achieve and advance in the years ahead," noted Veale. "We look forward to continuing to build and strengthen rural healthcare and quality of life across the state."
For those interested in supporting rural healthcare in Indiana, IRHA encourages professionals and rural supporters to consider joining the association. Student memberships are free to individuals enrolled full time in any school, college or university. Information about how individuals and organizations can join is available at https://www.indianaruralhealth.org/membership/membership-levels/ Those interested in contributing financially to help IRHA improve its service to rural healthcare can use the online "donate" button at the top of the IRHA home page or by visiting https://www.indianaruralhealth.org/forms/donate-page/
# # #
About the Indiana Rural Health Association
The Indiana Rural Health Association was organized in 1997 and is a nonprofit organization working to enhance the health and well-being of rural populations in Indiana through leadership, education, advocacy, collaboration, and resource development. The strength of the organization is through the present diverse membership and the founding organizers who are committed to impacting the health of citizens through the identification of rural health issues and through advocacy roles in both the public and private sectors. IRHA membership is made up of more than 3,000 diverse individuals and organizations, making it the largest state rural health association in the nation, and a nationally recognized leader in rural health care. For more information, visit http://www.indianaruralhealth.org
Media Contact
Heidi Malone, Indiana Rural Health Association, +1 812-249-0948, hmalone@indianarha.org
Michael Snyder, MEK Group, 3178054870 1, msnyder@themekgroup.com
SOURCE Indiana Rural Health Association