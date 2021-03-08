Bio-Tissue, Inc., a TissueTech, Inc. company and pioneer in the clinical application of human birth tissue-based products, announced today that its parent company TissueTech had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 2 study using morselized Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) and Cryopreserved Umbilical Cord (CUC) Investigational New Drug (IND) TTBT01. (PRNewsfoto/Bio-Tissue, Inc.)