NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's uncertain climate with COVID-19, Titan HST proudly introduces tMed 2.0, the future of (tele)Medicine. This new video medicine platform allows you to access your doctor on-call, instantly, providing patients the best service without leaving the comfort of their own home. This is especially important with today's government executive orders to 'stay at home' given across the nation.
"Patients are seeking medical assistance through telehealth as many are hesitant to leave their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Vic Merjanian, ESQ., Founder and CEO of Titan HST. "We believe this to be the ideal time to provide patients with the tools to communicate with their doctors on their devices in order to avoid spreading illnesses by visiting public offices or hospitals; it also allows medical offices to stay open for business, while reducing risk of infection to staff and other patients," Merjanian added.
The functions of Titan HST's tMed platform are easy to use and reliable. Medical providers simply enroll patients and staff, have the ability to video call, audio call and text chat with patients during consultations, send informational messages to patients and staff including video, photos and documents via text message, mobile app, email, web and even social media.
Providers can also poll their patients and staff regarding anything including symptoms, work attendance, etc. and mobilize resources with group conferencing over video, audio and text including real-time translation in over a dozen languages.
The tMed platform costs less than the safety equipment required for just one patient interaction and there are no contracts or monthly fees. Titan HST video medicine is your solution. It's where safety meets innovation.
Visit www.TitanHST.com and click 'Book a Demo' for a limited time, free premium and instant professional remote deployment.
About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.
Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notification system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.