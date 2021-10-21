LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titanium Healthcare, Inc.—a growing national healthcare company currently operating in nine counties in California and across Washington state—today announced its selection in the Medicare Primary Care First alternative payment model beginning in January 2022.
"The Primary Care First model allows a practice like ours to focus on the quality of care," says Gray Miller, Titanium Healthcare CEO. "It's a model that offers primary care patients longer appointments and round-the-clock access to providers; post-hospitalization patients a superior transitional care program; and a high-level care coordination program to those patients with multiple chronic conditions."
The company's mission is to "fearlessly address the inequities of healthcare by reengineering the way the system works for everyone, everywhere," according to Miller. "Primary Care First is absolutely part and parcel of the vision we have for all of our patients."
Primary Care First is designed to allow practices to focus on value-based care. It is also a test as to whether financial risk and performance-based outcomes will reduce total Medicare expenditures, preserve or enhance quality of care, and improve patient health outcomes. The program is oriented around five comprehensive care functions: (1) access and continuity; (2) care management; (3) comprehensiveness and coordination; (4) patient and caregiver engagement; and (5) planned care and population health. In order to be selected, a practice needs the capability to provide 24x7 physician support, care coordination, have advanced primary care delivery capabilities and meet servicing platform and threshold patient enrollments. This 2nd cohort of the program will be in place for 5 years and begins in January 2022.
About Titanium Healthcare:
Titanium Healthcare, Inc is a growing healthcare company currently operating in nine counties in California and across Washington state. Its primary care, post-hospitalization care, and care coordination model combines the heart and science of healthcare in a way that saves healthcare dollars and expands the health of its patients. Its mission is to fearlessly address the inequities of healthcare by reengineering the way the system works for everyone, everywhere. To learn more about Titanium Healthcare's proven model of care, visit http://www.tihealthcare.com.
