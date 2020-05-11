NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions, announced today that, due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will change the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") from in-person to a virtual-only format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT.
Stockholders as of the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders should go to https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/tvty and enter their 16-digit control number provided in the proxy card, notice or voting instruction form. It is recommended that stockholders log in to this website in advance of the virtual Annual Meeting's start time. Stockholders may vote, view the list of stockholders as of the record date and submit questions during the virtual Annual Meeting.
