NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced the release of its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy. The ESG Policy describes Tivity Health's priorities for organizational initiatives, principles and culture to meet the company's environmental, social and governance goals. With the release of the ESG Policy, Tivity Health is announcing new initiatives aimed at limiting waste, protecting the environment and improving sustainability measures, improving the health of members, as well as highlighting Tivity Health's existing cultural policies and commitments to improving the communities where its employees live, work and play.
"Tivity Health's ESG Policy highlights our commitment to act as a responsible corporate citizen," said Robert J. Greczyn, Jr., Interim Chief Executive Officer of Tivity Health. "It demonstrates steps we're taking to protect the health of our environment, and how these initiatives go hand-in-hand with our mission of improving the lives of older adults."
The ESG Policy offers insight into the company's best practices and initiatives, and includes highlights such as:
- Sustainable Distribution –Tivity Health invested in materials to design and build a new, more environmentally friendly cooler to protect frozen and perishable food shipments for its Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet programs. This year, the company began testing the cooler material, which is completely biodegradable, with 92 percent of it being biodegradable within four years. At least 80 percent of Tivity Health's paper shipping boxes are made from 100 percent recycled fibers, and the company is exploring new materials and supply relationships that will help achieve 100 percent recycled fibers in all paper shipping boxes.
- Sustainability Policies – Tivity Health will evaluate its sustainability practices and continue to explore programs to increase energy efficiency and reduce waste across the company.
- Social Practices – Tivity Health's mission requires a diverse and inclusive company culture built on ethics and values, which empowers colleagues to make a difference in the lives of partners, members, customers and the communities that Tivity Health serves.
- Community Engagement - The company's Tivity Cares initiatives allow its colleagues located across the country to engage with community organizations that share Tivity Health's passion in realizing a healthier world, one community at a time. In 2020, Tivity Health has planned the launch of a new partnership with the Givful philanthropic platform, making it even easier for its colleagues to donate their time, energy, and resources to their favorite charities.
The ESG policy reinforces Tivity Health's commitment to support better health, improve quality of life and lower health care costs through policies, social practices and health improvement solutions. SilverSneakers supports the social and physical health of older adults and reduces healthcare costs for those who actively participate. Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet are clinically proven weight loss solutions that help customers lose weight and get healthy, and Wisely Well provides healthy meals for seniors and those who are chronically ill.
The ESG Policy is available on the Tivity Health Investors page.
About Tivity Health, Inc.
Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.