Proven advanced protocol for replenishment of Estrogen or Testosterone now available to rapidly treat hormonal imbalance.
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMS Health and Wellness announced the launch of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (from BioTE), which is now available at TMS Health and Wellness in Costa Mesa, California. BioTE is FDA-approved and utilizes micro-doses of bioidentical hormones that are chemically identical to those found naturally in our bodies to replenish and properly balance the estrogen or testosterone levels in the body. The hormones are housed in natural pellets that are safely inserted beneath the skin at the buttocks, thighs, or hip. BioTE represents an effective option for those seeking treatment for hormone imbalance who would prefer a safer alternative to oral therapies.
"Women and men often notice symptoms of hormone imbalance as they age, such as hair loss, weight gain, reduced energy levels, decreased sex drive, and mood swings associated with menopause and andropause," says Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer, TMS Health and Wellness. "But with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, we can adjust the hormones to their proper levels, reducing these symptoms. The best part is that it's all done quickly and more safely than traditional oral hormone replacement therapies."
BioTE can help with a number of symptoms related to hormonal imbalance. Some of the benefits of this form of hormone replacement therapy include:
- Prevention of age-related illnesses
- Easier weight management
- Better overall health
- Slows Hair Loss
- Improved mood and mental clarity
- Increased energy levels and sex drive
- Aids with Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Reduction in night sweats and hot flashes
BioTE pellet therapy works by releasing micro-doses of estrogen and/or testosterone into the body over 3 or 6 months. This treatment is different from oral or injected hormone replacement, which releases a high dose of hormones into the system all at once. Micro-doses are released into the body as needed, and because the treatment is applied to the skin rather than orally ingested like traditional hormone replacement therapy (HRT), it doesn't carry the same health risks. BHRT is relatively straightforward with the BioTE pellets, which are inserted beneath the skin using a special syringe. The post-insertion process involves some special care, but only for the first few days.
BioTE is for men and women of all ages who are experiencing the effects of hormone imbalance. Women in their 20s and 30s can use BHRT to help them manage symptoms of PMS, fertility issues, and other challenges. Women in their 40s and 50s can use BHRT to combat those issues as well as help them manage the symptoms of menopause and peri-menopause, brain fog, such as night sweats and hot flashes.
The TMS Health and Wellness team was assembled by Harvard-trained specialist, Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D. The practice has rapidly grown to become one of the country's premier centers for natural therapies and treatments.
About TMS Health and Wellness: Founded by Harvard-trained doctor, Claudia Eppele M.D., TMS Health and Wellness is one of the nation's premier Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy centers. Practitioners use magnetic systems to impact the brain's mood center and provide results in as little as eight weeks. The clinic specializes in both iTBS and rTMS treatments and all other forms of non-invasive and natural therapies for depression and anxiety. TMS Health and Wellness also offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy.
