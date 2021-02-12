BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help the health care industry better communicate COVID-19, Health Literacy Innovations, creators of the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), an interactive health literacy software (in English and Spanish), today announces all new HLA licenses will be $214 (a Valentine Day's treat), a more than 50% savings off the current list prices.
"We trust offering the HLA at a drastically reduced price will help the health care industry and its constituents maintain simple and clear communications as we continue to endure COVID-19," says HLI Chief Content Expert Aracely Rosales.
About Health Literacy Innovations
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), an add-in to Microsoft Word is an interactive health literacy software tool. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA streamlines the review and simplification process by allowing users to assess the readability of their documents and then fix it using plain language principles. The HLA applies nine well-known readability indices in English and six indices in Spanish and an interactive search-and-replace function to eliminate hard-to-read terms and phrases and medical jargon with plain language alternatives. The combination of these two functions, a document "grade" with a readability score/grade level, and the ReadsEasy™ stamp (a reward for good work) sets the HLA software apart from programs or readability indices alone. For more information, please visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com or contact info@healthliteracyinnovations.com or 301-230-4966.
