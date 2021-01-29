TARZANA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- N95, KN95, Surgical Masks, Cloth, Ear-loop or Double-strap Masks. These are the most basic choices we have when it comes to the protective face coverings we can utilize during the current pandemic. Lately there's even discussion about double-masking and here's why one supplier of PPE says they're completely on board.
"In this case, it comes down to '2 is better than 1'," says a company spokesperson for First Aid Global LLC in Tarzana, California. "And, there is a comfortable way to do this as opposed to having your face squished all day long by N95 masks that are just too tight and restrictive. We recommend using a comfortable Ear-loop KN95 Mask with a Medical Surgeon's Mask over the top of it. Both use thin, comfortable straps around the ears, and that is important around our own office and warehouse. We definitely have a variety to choose from and comfort is the 2nd most important objective next to feeling safe."
Experts are saying 'the N95 is the mask that could help end the pandemic'. Preventing the spread of Covid-19 is very important and the current strains of the virus are only going to lead to more mutations as they live and thrive in our bodies. To that end, double masking could be just as effective as a good N95 Mask, perhaps even better.
"Let's leave the N95's to our medical heroes who are fighting on the front lines everyday and stick to double masking with a good KN95 and Surgical Mask," First Aid Global adds. "We do carry a variety of American-made N95 Masks, however, we have an even wider selection of KN95 and Surgical Masks to supply the public."
