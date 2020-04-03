NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To speed rapid and effective response efforts to the mounting COVID-19 global health crisis, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has added a new suite of key international standards to the ANSI portal, Freely Available ISO Standards to Help Address COVID-19 Crisis.
The ANSI portal now includes 31 standards documents from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) covering medical equipment and devices—including ventilators and respiratory equipment; protective clothing used in health care settings; and business continuity management, security, and resilience. ANSI is the coordinator of the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization system and the U.S. member body to ISO.
The standards are accessible in read-only format at no cost during the crisis; additional standards may be added in the future. To access the portal, users must accept the license agreement and register. Once registered, users can return to the portal via https://asc.ansi.org.
"ANSI is proud to support the critical efforts of many groups – including government agencies, researchers, laboratories, and manufacturers of medical equipment and protective products who are engaged in the combat against COVID-19 by providing timely access to these very important standards," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia. "The ANSI Federation and U.S. standardization community are actively stepping up on a number of fronts with key information and resources."
ANSI members and accredited standards developers, including AAMI, IEEE, and ASTM are also providing access to standards and resources to help speed response to the COVID-19 crisis:
- AAMI standards for use in health care settings
- IEEE standards to support research, infrastructure, and communications
- ASTM standards for the production and testing of personal protective equipment
To learn more about the ANSI Federation's COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.ansi.org/COVID-19.
See ANSI's March 31 press release, To Support COVID-19 Response, ANSI Launches Portal for Freely Available ISO Standards.
U.S. Standardization Community Making a Difference in COVID-19
ANSI has launched a COVID-19 Resource Webpage highlighting activities of the U.S. standardization community in the fight against the pandemic. Available at ansi.org/COVID-19, the resource page spotlights ANSI members' activities supporting public health, safety, and infrastructure, and includes important ANSI announcements, distance learning opportunities, and other resources.
About ANSI
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standards and conformity assessment system. The Institute serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).