DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Trends in Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Products 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top Trends in Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Products 2020 examines the key consumer behaviors which are shaping preferences within this space, and subsequently how this is translating into innovation and future opportunities.
This overarching segment covers an array of core categories, including cigarettes, cigars, smoking and smokeless tobacco, heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco, tobacco heating products (THPs), and e-cigarettes. The key trends explored are Taste Matters, Seeking Tobacco Alternatives, Minor Luxuries, "Connected" Smoking, and Craving Sensation.
Key Highlights
- Innovative taste experiences are becoming more and more important for persuading smokers to switch to heat-not-burn tobacco products.
- Tobacco alternative innovations help to cater to smokers' desire to be less unhealthy as well as enjoy new experiences.
- Premium and upscale offers are still key elements in making tobacco enjoyable
- Digital technology can help smokers to build positive relationship with smoking.
- While cigarettes face strict regulations, tobacco innovation can be a way to enhance the sensory experience offered.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Tobacco and Smoking Alternatives
- Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs
- Taste Matters
- Seeking Tobacco Alternatives
- Minor Luxuries
- Connected Smoking
- Craving Sensation
- Looking Ahead: Future Innovation Opportunities in Tobacco and Smoking Alternatives
Companies Mentioned
- British American Tobacco
- Inperial Tobacco
- Japan Tobacco
- Juul
- KT&G
- Phillip Morris
- Sweedish Match
