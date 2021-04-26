STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2020 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2020.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 26, 2021, at 13:00 a.m. CEST.

CONTACT:

Henrik Mawby

Head of Investor Relations

Tobii Group

phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15

email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

