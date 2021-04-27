MCKINNEY, Texas, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StatLab Medical Products (StatLab), an Audax Private Equity and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company and a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic supplies and equipment, today announced that industry veteran Todd Baldanzi has joined their management team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition—one of several key leadership hires in recent months—reinforces StatLab's core operations and demonstrates a continued commitment to support current and future business expansion.
"We are very pleased to welcome Todd. I believe that his experience and skillset will fuel the momentum we are building at StatLab as we execute our growth strategy. He is a dynamic leader and a strong addition to our management team," said Mike Karsonovich, StatLab CEO. Baldanzi will be responsible for financial oversight of the business as well as leading the Finance, Legal, and IT teams.
Baldanzi brings a track record of delivering strong financial results with close to 20 years spent within the McKesson Corporation. Most recently, he had been CFO of McKesson's largest business unit, US Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, with annual revenues in excess of $180 Billion. Prior to that role he served as CFO of a variety of other business units, including McKesson Medical Surgical and McKesson Canada.
"I look forward to working with the StatLab team during this pivotal time in their evolution as we expand on previous successes and capture new opportunities for growth through established and new channels," said newly appointed CFO Todd Baldanzi. He will be replacing Bary Bailey, who has served as interim CFO since early 2020.
About StatLab Medical Products
Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology, cytology, molecular, and immunohistochemistry diagnostic products. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we're on your team, and you're part of our family. Learn more at http://www.StatLab.com.
About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2.5 billion in healthcare companies and has raised nearly $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners for larger transactions. For more information, please visit http://www.lindenllc.com.
About Audax Private Equity
Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 950 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website http://www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
