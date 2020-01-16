Pictured left to right --- Dr. Atcha-Oubou Tinah, MD-MPH (Coordinator of the National Malaria Control Program), Ambassador O. Arouna (President and CEO Innovative Mosquito Control Incorporated (InMoCo), Togolese Minister of Health and Public Hygiene Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa (Chair of the Africa CDC Governing Board), Jeremy Hirsch (Founder and Chairman of the Board, Spartan Mosquito)