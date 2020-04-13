KENNEBUNK, Maine, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, Americans are adopting new routines to do their part to help keep communities safe. While staying at home and apart from one another, it can be challenging to forgo the activities that bring us relaxation and peace of mind such as enjoying nature.
However, even when staying indoors, we can still experience the calming power of nature and support local businesses that are dedicated to helping us feel more connected, mindful and healthy. Through its #NatureNurtures program, Tom's of Maine is sponsoring 50 small businesses across the country to bring the healing power of the outdoors, indoors, with daily video experiences set in nature. Each day, the Tom's of Maine Instagram features a new #NatureNurtures experience hosted by a local yoga teacher, wellness expert or nature guide to help foster a connection with nature, encourage healthy routines at home, and provide healing at a time when its needed most.
"With many small businesses across the country impacted by COVID-19, we wanted to spotlight the local wellness experts and nature guides that can help rejuvenate us during this uncertain time," said Rob Robinson, brand and goodness leader at Tom's of Maine. "As a company founded by wellness entrepreneurs, we have a longstanding commitment to supporting small businesses and nonprofits that help protect nature and aid people in need. We believe in the healing power of nature and at a time when we most need to venture outside, connect and heal, we think these daily wellness experiences that bring the outdoors inside can have a positive impact."
The ongoing series is funded entirely by Tom's of Maine, including a $50,000 commitment to support the 50 local experts in each of the 50 states. Some of the #NatureNurtures experiences include:
- Vinyasa Yoga with The Portland Yoga Project (Maine)
- Guided Mediation Session by New Stress Relief (California)
- Goat Yoga with Lively Balance Wellness (Idaho)
- Mommy & Me Fitness Class with Born Well (Pennsylvania)
- Bird Watching with IndiGo Birding Nature Tours (Indiana)
Tom's of Maine is encouraging the public to join the #NatureNurtures program by nominating a favorite local wellness business and they may be featured next.
#NatureNurtures is just one example of how Tom's of Maine is providing support during this uncertain time. To help aid the healthcare professionals on the front lines, Tom's of Maine has donated $60,000 and nearly $500,000 worth of natural personal care products to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization providing protective gear and supplies to communities hardest hit by COVID-19.
For 50 years, Tom's of Maine has been committed to making a positive impact and gives 10% of its profits back to support nonprofit organizations that help those in need. To learn more about Tom's of Maine and how the company supports healthy families and the planet, visit www.TomsofMaine.com.
About Tom's of Maine
Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine.