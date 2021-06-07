PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The need to improve medication management as organizations increasingly take responsibility for clinical and financial outcomes finally has a tool. Grane Rx, the leading pharmacy provider for PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) clinical services and medication management, launched its proprietary software application delivering real-time clinical engagement between PACE organizations and Grane Rx clinical professionals.
Dr. Richard Stefanacci, Grane Rx Chief Medical Advisor, described the impact that this new tool will provide to at-risk Providers: "By providing actionable direction on medication management decisions, it will improve outcomes. In addition, the impact of this technology for organizations like PACE, ACOs, and MCOs who are at risk for clinical and financial outcomes will be substantial."
Clinical consulting within PACE is unique. The Grane Rx Clinical Consulting Toolkit is precisely designed with the alternative care settings in mind. Meeting the needs of the care setting and care team with a flexible and adaptable technology versus making them adapt to the software system is delivering new and better results.
"Advancing automation that further enhances the sharing of actionable clinical information that improves clinical outcomes for PACE is part of the Grane Rx's ongoing investment in community-based care. We're excited to deliver another integrated clinical tool for PACE providers that can be used for all at-risk providers as well," shared Bob Rowland, Grane Rx President.
The Clinical Analysis Engine embedded in the Clinical Consulting Toolkit enables the Grane Rx consultant pharmacist to provide actionable direction. Real-time medication assessments and engagement creates more provider awareness to make necessary drug therapy changes sooner. In today's environment of providers taking risk, the Grane Rx Clinical Consulting Toolkit allows PACE organizations to move into prevention-oriented care lowering adverse outcomes, including falls, ER visits, overprescribing, or hospital utilization, all of which enhances participant quality of life.
"The Grane Rx Clinical Consulting Toolkit was specifically developed to meet the needs of at-risk providers through medication management. Grane Rx utilizes the Clinical Consulting Toolkit in all care settings to assist customers in meeting and exceeding their regulatory, quality, and patient care goals. Becoming an integrated partner with the organization and interdisciplinary team allows Grane Rx to provide enhanced data and analytics, demonstrate superior outcomes and efficiently identify medication-related concerns as they occur," shared Dr. Jennifer Devinney, Grane Rx Chief Clinical Officer.
About Grane Rx
Grane Rx is an experienced high-touch senior care pharmacy and medication management organization. Our end-to-end services include its White Glove Medication delivery service, Meds2Home program, literacy tools, clinical consulting, precision medication tools, and state-of-the-art pharmacy automation. All solutions are designed to streamline community-based senior care operations, optimize care results and minimize care costs. In addition, Grane Rx works hand in glove with PACE and other at-risk providers, leveraging the provider's established clinical strengths to improve overall outcomes building collaborative approaches to care.
