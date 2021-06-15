Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Top 25 Health Systems Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).

The Top 25 Health Systems, identified by number of hospitals within the system, are listed below:

  • HCA Healthcare
  • Commonspirit Health
  • Ascension Health
  • Rcch Healthcare Partners
  • Community Health Systems
  • Trinity Health
  • Tenet Healthcare
  • Adventist Health
  • Prime Healthcare
  • Kaiser Foundation Hospitals
  • Mercy Health
  • Providence Health & Services
  • Steward Health Care System
  • UPMC
  • Banner Health
  • Quorum Health
  • Universal Health Services
  • Avera Health System
  • Sutter Health
  • Baylor Scott & White Health
  • Advocate Aurora Health
  • Mayo Clinic Health System
  • Sanford Health
  • Ardent Health Services
  • Intermountain Healthcare

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

  • 25th Percentile
  • 50th Percentile
  • 75th Percentile
  • 90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Outputs:

  • .CSV
  • .PDF

Intended Users:

  • Academic Researchers
  • Consultants
  • Data Analysts
  • Industry Professionals
  • Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry-leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark

III. Database Content - Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

IV. Database Content - Table 3

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark

d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark

e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark

V. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jjedq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-25-us-health-systems-pricing-database-301312499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.