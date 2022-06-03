The article titled "Cell-Assisted Lipotransfer in Breast Augmentation Surgery: Clinical Outcomes and Considerations for Future Research" was recently published on the Cureus medical site.
LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Anastasatos is a well-respected, board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, CA, who recently co-authored the peer-reviewed article titled, "Cell-Assisted Lipotransfer in Breast Augmentation Surgery: Clinical Outcomes and Considerations for Future Research," which was published on March 2, 2022. Autologous fat transfer is a widely used surgical technique for breast augmentation surgery, but it has been associated with various complications, including post-surgical fat resorption. In the article, Dr. Anastasatos contributes his knowledge on state-of-the-art methods used to harvest, process, optimize and utilize fat for breast augmentation and reconstruction purposes and techniques to optimize fat grafting longevity and increase survival of the fat where it is placed. Dr. Anastasatos' study explores a novel technique, referred to as cell-assisted lipotransfer, or CAL, and how it has shown promising results in terms of reducing fat resorption. The informative article explores the ways in which cell-assisted lipotransfer is different from the autologous fat transfer, as well as how and why adipose-derived stem cells may contribute towards limiting fat resorption.
Link to Article: Cureus | Cell-Assisted Lipotransfer in Breast Augmentation Surgery: Clinical Outcomes and Considerations for Future Research
"Our study determined that CAL may still be a new technique, but its promising results, through the prism of multiple isolation systems, highlight the great potential for use in clinical practice," says Dr. John Anastasatos.
More about Dr. John Anastasatos:
At Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. John Anastasatos is highly regarded for his extraordinary skill in cosmetic, reconstructive, and revision procedures, including gold-standard facelifts, breast augmentations, body lift procedures, liposuction and non-surgical treatments. Raised in the United States but with family roots in Athens, Greece, Dr. Anastasatos attended Brown University and was accepted to their medical school. He then completed general surgical training at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, an affiliate of Columbia University. After finishing his cosmetic and reconstructive residency at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, he completed a fellowship in hand surgery, upper extremity, and microsurgery.
