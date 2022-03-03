LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 4th year in a row, Dr. John Anastasatos of Los Angeles Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills has been featured as a "Top Doctor" for 2022 by Castle Connolly. Those who receive this prestigious award are among the very best in their specialties. The mission of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is to help consumers find the best healthcare. The top doctors who are listed in their books and directories were nominated by peers in an extensive survey process. Medical education, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary histories are rigorously screened by the physician-led research team. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be included in any Castle Connolly guide or online directory.
At Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. John Anastasatos offers a full menu of services and is highly regarded for his extraordinary success in cosmetic, reconstructive and revision procedures, including gold-standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, body lift procedures, liposuction and non-surgical treatments. Widely known as an innovator in his field, he is always on the front line of plastic surgery. Dr. Anastasatos provides patients with beautiful, natural-looking results, using cutting-edge methods to minimize downtime and promote longer-lasting outcomes. Not only does Dr. Anastasatos carry elite credentials in his field, but he also implements his refined knowledge and expertise using a compassionate, patient-centered approach.
"It is always an honor to be included on this list with so many talented physicians. I am truly passionate about achieving exceptional outcomes for my patients," says Dr. John M. Anastasatos.
More about Dr. John M. Anastasatos:
Dr. Anastasatos was raised in the United States, but his family roots are in Athens, Greece. He earned his degree in economics from Brown University in only three years and was accepted to their School of Medicine. He then completed his general surgical training at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, an affiliate of Columbia University. After finishing his cosmetic and reconstructive residency at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, he also completed a fellowship in hand surgery, upper extremity and microsurgery. During this time, Dr. Anastasatos served as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital and Veterans Administration Hospital. He established his own practice in Southern California in 2007. As his reputation grew, he opened a second location in Athens, Greece. Dr. Anastasatos is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. To schedule a consultation with Dr. John Anastasatos or for more information about his practice locations in Beverly Hills, CA, or Athens, Greece, please call (310) 888-4048, or visit his website http://www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com.
