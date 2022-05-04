Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention Recognizes Innovative Scientists as World-Renowned Conference Resumes Meeting In-Person
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --From the use of a global birth defects app in low resource settings to examining maternal hyperglycemia and the risk for congenital heart disease, some of the world's top scientific minds will be recognized for their cutting-edge birth defects-related research. Award recipients and special lecturers will be honored during the Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention's 62nd Annual Meeting being held in-person June 25-29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The conference will include important and emerging topics such as infant mortalities due to birth defects in underserved communities, genomics of structural birth defects, the use of machine learning to classify congenital malformations, and much more. There will also be a virtual component to the Annual Meeting for those unable to attend in-person. For the full meeting schedule, including opportunities for continuing education, please visit https://birthdefectsresearch.org/meetings/2022/.
The Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention (BDRP) is an international and multidisciplinary group of scientists who study birth defects, reproduction, and disorders of developmental origin. "For those who have never had the opportunity to attend a BDRP Annual Meeting, join us and see for yourself how BDRP hosts an outstanding educational and scientific event that provides professionals and scientists who span the breadth of academia, industry, regulatory agencies, contract research organizations, consulting companies, and clinical specialties with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of birth defects research and prevention," said Susan L. Makris, MSc, BDRP President.
The 2022 Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention award recipients and special lecturers include:
Keynote Lecture
Bekim Sadikovic, PhD, DABMG, FACMG, London Health Sciences Centre
Scheduled Presentation: Functional Correlation of Genome-Wide DNA Methylation Profiles in Genetic and Teratogenic Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Josef Warkany Lecture
Alan M. Hoberman, PhD, DABT, ATS, Charles River
Scheduled Presentation: Finding A Common Ground: Translation of the Principles of Teratology in Today's Regulatory Climate
Robert L. Brent Lecture: Teratogen Update
Matthew W. Gillman, MD, SM, National Institutes of Health
Scheduled Presentation: Developmental Origins of Health and Disease in the ECHO Program
F. Clarke Fraser New Investigator Award
Mahsa Yazdy, PhD, Massachusetts Department of Public Health
Scheduled Presentation: From Birth Defects Surveillance to Prevention: A Career Focused on Using Data for Action
Patricia Rodier Mid-Career Award for Research and Mentoring
Jennifer Anne Willford, PhD, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
Scheduled Presentation: Putting the Long in Longitudinal: Research and Mentoring in Neurotoxicology
Agnish Fellowship
Christopher S. Lau, PhD, US Environmental Protection Agency
Scheduled Presentation: Confessions of an Accidental Leader
James G. Wilson Publication Award for the best paper published in the journal Birth Defects Research
Helen Dolk, PhD, Ulster University
Global birth defects app: An innovative tool for describing and coding congenital anomalies at birth in low resource settings. Birth Defects Research. 113:1057– 1073 (2021) (doi.org/10.1002/bdr2.1898)
Edward W. Carney Distinguished Service Award
William Slikker, Jr., PhD, National Center for Toxicological Research/US FDA
Birth Defects Research Distinguished Scholar Awards
- Ester Garne, MD, Kolding Hospital
For research associated with Spectrum of congenital anomalies in pregnancies with pregestational diabetes; Birth Defects Research Part A: Clinical and Molecular Teratology, 94: 134-140 (2012)
- Richard H. Finnell, PhD, Center for Precision Environmental Health, Baylor College of Medicine, Delphine Psychoyos, PhD, Texas A&M Health Science Center, and
Vinod K. Yaragudri, PhD, Emotional Brain Institute, Nathan Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, and New York University School of Medicine
For research associated with Cannabinoid Receptor 1 Signaling in Embryo Neurodevelopment; Birth Defects Research Part B, 95: 137-150 (2012)
Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention Innovator Award Finalists
- Madhumita Basu, PhD, Nationwide Children's Hospital
Title: Maternal hyperglycemia impairs cardiomyocyte differentiation to elevate the risk of congenital heart disease
- Bevin E. Blake, PhD, US Environmental Protection Agency
Title: A high-throughput toxicity screen of 42 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and functional assessment of migration and gene expression in human placental trophoblasts
- Loreen Straub, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Title: Classification of congenital malformations informed by machine learning with human adjudication
Edward W. Carney Trainee Awards
- Madeline Vera-Colón, BS, University of California, Riverside
- Kian Afsharian, BS, University of Toronto
Wilson Presentation Award Finalists
Postdoctoral Fellows
- Karen Boschen, PhD, University of North Carolina
- Claudia Demarta-Gatsi, PhD, Medicines for Malaria Venture
- Fadi Musfee, PhD, Arkansas Center for Birth Defects Research and Prevention
- Jocylin Pierro, PhD, US Environmental Protection Agency
Graduate Students
- Laila Aboulatta, University of Manitoba
- Alekhya Lavu, University of Manitoba
- Madison Waddell, Central Michigan University College of Medicine
- Madeline Vera-Colón, University of California, Riverside
BDRP Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Fellow Travel Awards
- Laila Aboulatta, PharmD, University of Manitoba
- Kian Afsharian, BS, University of Toronto
- Sarah G. Avila-Barnard, BS, University of California, Riverside
- Bevin E. Blake, PhD, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- Ashley Cheng, MSc, University of Toronto
- Claudia Demarta-Gatsi, PhD, Medicines for Malaria Venture
- Brianne Desrochers, University of Manitoba
- Anna Claire G. Fernández, BS, University of California, San Francisco
- Carly V. Goodman, BSc, York University
- Rivka Green, MA, York University
- Meaghan Hall, HBSc, York University
- Justin Kula, BS, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Shashi N. Kumar, PhD, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Pathology
- Alekhya Lavu, Pharm D, University of Manitoba
- Hai-Wei Liang, MS, National Yang-Ming University
- Haneesha Mohan, PhD, Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, University Health Network
- Fadi I. Musfee, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Ana María Ortiz Newmark, Medicina-Universidad de Los Andes
- Payam Peymani, PhD, University of Manitoba
- Kristal A. Rychlik, PhD, Sam Houston State University
- Sidra Shafique, PhD, Queens University
- Syna Pervaiz Singha, MPhil, Isra University
- Karli Swenson, BS, BS, BA, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Madeline Vera-Colón, BS, University of California, Riverside
- Jenna Wiegand, MS, University of California, Riverside
For a full list of Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention past awards and recipients, please visit:
https://www.birthdefectsresearch.org/meetings/2022/am-awards.asp
