BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Yamini M.D. is an accomplished physician who is double board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He has relocated his thriving practice to a beautifully designed, brand-new medical office at 8920 Wilshire Blvd, Ste. 310 in Beverly Hills, CA. Situated in a recently renovated building, the brand-new space offers large, modern exam rooms which are equipped with cutting-edge technology to address all of Dr. Yamini's patients' needs.
Dr. Yamini brings expertise to his field and specializes in gastroenterological medical disorders that affect the small intestine, stomach, esophagus, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis), indigestion (dyspepsia), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). He performs a wide variety of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including colonoscopy and upper endoscopy (EGD), diagnostic small bowel capsule endoscopy and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth breath testing. He possesses a special interest in diseases of the digestive tract, biliary system, liver and pancreas, with proficiency in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).
"I am excited to continue to provide the Beverly Hills and adjacent communities community with excellence in gastroenterology at our new office location," says Dr. David Yamini.
More about Dr. David Yamini:
Dr. Yamini is a renowned physician with gastroenterology offices in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills that deliver superb care to patients. Dr. David Yamini received his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He then completed three years of internal medicine residency training at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, followed by three years of fellowship training in the Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases at Loma Linda Medical Center. Dr. Yamini is an active member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association. His offices are located at 2001 Santa Monica Boulevard #1286 in Santa Monica, CA, and the new office location is at 8920 Wilshire Blvd, Ste. 310 in Beverly Hills, CA. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please visit http://www.davidyaminimd.com or contact his Santa Monica or Beverly Hills office directly at (310) 285-2005.
