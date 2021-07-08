GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pauline Fani, MD, FACAAI, (https://www.allergyasthmacenterlongisland.com) is the founder and medical director of the best in class Great Neck, Long Island, New York based Allergy & Asthma Center of Long Island. She is triple board certified in both adult and pediatric allergy and immunology, pediatric pulmonology, and general pediatrics. Today she stated, "There has been a notably significant rise in the need for virtual consultations for allergy and asthma patients. This is likely due to increased exposure to potential allergens resulting from people spending much longer hours indoors with potential undiagnosed environmental and pet allergies."
Dr. Fani has seen a significant uptick in both adult and pediatric allergy and asthma which may partly stem from patients spending unusually lengthy hours indoors as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Many families became new pet owners amidst quarantining during COVID without knowledge of their underlying pet related allergies / asthma. "I recognize the ever-growing need for flexibility when it comes to scheduling an initial consultation or follow-up with an allergist or asthma specialist in a post-COVID world where many patients are still wary of potential exposure at a doctor's office. We want our patients to be as comfortable as possible and the launch of virtual consultations aims to do just that," stated Dr. Fani. Allergy & Asthma Center of Long Island (located in Nassau County, New York) accepts most insurance.
A virtual consultation with one of our best in class board certified allergy and asthma specialist doctors is the first step to treating potential allergies, asthma, or respiratory illness. "We understand the stress and anxiety many of our patients have felt and continue to feel as a result of the COVID pandemic. In offering virtual consultations in addition to in-person consultations, we hope to ease our patients' concerns, help them determine if in-person allergy or asthma testing and treatment is necessary, and ultimately guide our patients to treatment that will ensure they live their happiest and healthiest life."
Allergy & Asthma Center of Long Island (Great Neck, NY) is a best in class pediatric and adult allergy, asthma, and immunology specialty medical practice located in Nassau County, Long Island. Our top rated board certified adult and pediatric immunologists offer highly specialized services from virtual consultations, in-person allergy & asthma testing and treatments, diagnosis and treatments for respiratory problems, to immunotherapy. It is our doctors' commitment to our patients that has earned our Great Neck team the reputation of being one of Long Island's best allergy & asthma practices.
