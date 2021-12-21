NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Loeffler is the Herman and Joan Suit Professor Emeritus Harvard Medical School and former Professor of Neurosurgery Harvard Medical School. He is the past Chairperson of Radiation Oncology at the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School (2000-2020), and the former Director of the Francis H. Burr Proton Therapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, the 2nd hospital-based proton therapy center in the nation.
After receiving his undergraduate degree at Williams College and his medical degree at Brown University Medical School, Dr. Loeffler traveled to Boston where he received his residency training at the Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy. Dr. Loeffler developed an interest in and passion for treating one of the most challenging of all cancer diagnoses: central nervous system tumors. Following residency, he became an attending physician specializing in neuro-oncology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Dana–Farber Cancer Institute. While there, he founded the Brain Tumor Center at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Dr. Loeffler has been featured 14 years consecutively among America's Top Doctors, 13 years in Boston Magazine as a Top Doc, in Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors every year since 2016, and Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors for Cancer every year since 2016.
He has authored over 400 publications, co-edited nine cancer textbooks and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.
Dr. Loeffler has spent his career investigating specialized radiation delivery technologies such as stereotactic radiation and proton therapy. His work helped develop the use of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), now the mainstay treatment for benign and malignant intracranial tumors. This research paved the way for developing stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), also known as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), now widely used for malignancies throughout the body. As a result of this work, he received the Jacob Fabrikant Award for Lifetime Achievement in the field of stereotactic radiosurgery.
"Dr. Loeffler's distinguished experience and commitment to the care and wellbeing of his patients will be a significant asset to all Floridians," said Inspire Oncology founder Dr. Bruce Nakfoor.
The Inspire Oncology team of veteran board-certified radiation oncologists Bruce Nakfoor, MD, Michael Hanus, MD, and Timothy Kerwin, MD, are looking forward to adding Dr. Loeffler's extensive knowledge, obtained from decades of clinical investigation and practice.
