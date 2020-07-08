TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country's landscape of healthcare continues to change amidst Coronavirus, each day more and more information continues to develop around the connections between obesity and COVID-19. These changes present unique and new challenges for people affected by obesity.
Starting July 11th, the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a national non-profit organization with more than 75,000 members, is set to host the 2020 Your Weight Matters Annual Convention in a virtual platform. YWM2020 – VIRTUAL is an immersive educational experience, taking place as a three-part event series, will challenge attendees to "think differently" about weight and health and offer individuals science-based information on weight, health, nutrition, obesity treatment and much more! YWM2020 – VIRTUAL's lineup of the country's leading obesity experts include: Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD; Nina Crowley, PhD, RDN, LD; Paul Davidson, PhD; Kevin Hall, PhD; Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN; Scott Kahan, MD, MPH; Robert Kushner, MD; and Christopher D. Still, DO, FACN, FACP.
"We have an absolutely amazing lineup of speakers and topics for YWM2020. We know obesity and weight issues can be complicated, especially when compounded with the new normal of life surrounding coronavirus. This is why the OAC is bringing you the very best in their fields to help you understand the science behind weight. It will be an engaging and educational experience," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO.
Educational sessions for YWM2020 – VIRTUAL include:
- Thinking Differently about Your Weight
- The Roller Coaster of Life - Major Events and Personal Factors that Impact Weight
- Why is it So Hard to Lose Weight and Keep it off?
- "Eat Less, Move More" – We Know it's Not that Simple: Finding Your Evidence-based Approach
- Adapting to a Changing World – Adding to Your Mental Health Toolbox
- Become a Food BOSS - Manage Stress Eating, Beat Food Boredom, and Learn How to Feel in Charge
- Just Keep Moving Forward - Staying Active in Challenging Times
- Figuring out Your New Family Flow - Master the ABC's of Your "New Normal"
YWM2020 – VIRTUAL has different registration options to accommodate the needs of our attendees. At no cost, individuals have access to live streamed sessions and supplemental materials, the ability to chat and ask questions in real time and access to the Virtual EXPO Hall. The YWM2020 – VIRTUAL EXPO Hall provides attendees with vetted resources and tools as a part of the Convention. For those interested in after-hours access to recorded sessions and supplemental materials, as well as virtual support opportunities there is a paid registration option. For nurses and some healthcare professionals, we are offering up to 10 CE credit hours as well as the unique opportunity to grow their knowledge about helping patients manage their weight. To learn more about YWM2020 – VIRTUAL or register today, please visit YWMConvention.com.
YWM2020 – VIRTUAL is proudly supported by reputable companies in the health industry. National Sponsors signed-on to date include: Platinum – Novo Nordisk, Silver – Endo Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Bronze – Amgen, Bariatric Advantage, Bariatric & Metabolic Institute, Boehringer Ingelheim, Geisinger, Medtronic, Persona, and WW. The OAC continues to accept National Sponsors and exhibitors. Please contact the OAC at (800) 717-3117 for more information.
