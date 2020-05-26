TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnahan Group, one of the nation's leading healthcare valuation and consulting firms, is thrilled to announce that it again has been awarded one of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places To Work for 2020.
The considerations for earning this award include (but were not limited to): company culture, types of benefits offered, ability to work remotely, and the level of employee engagement.
One of the employees explains "Carnahan Group is built on a strong foundation of teamwork and trust, which leads to consistent personal and professional growth. CG is a great place to work!"
"We have worked hard to create a culture that allows team members to be successful. This environment directly supports our goal of providing the best service and most value possible for our clients. It's humbling to be recognized again by the Business Journal", said Christopher Carnahan.
About Carnahan Group: Carnahan Group, Inc. is an innovative healthcare advisory firm that leverages its expertise and technology to drive compliance improvements and cost reductions for some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations. For almost two decades, Carnahan Group has served the healthcare industry by providing physician compensation and business valuations, Community Health Needs Assessments, and other strategic services. The firm's FMVMD™ compliance platform allows healthcare organizations to receive instant fair market value opinions.
While headquartered in Florida, Carnahan Group also has employees in Colorado and Tennessee. For more information on our areas of expertise, visit: http://carnahangroup.com/our-expertise/.
