FRESNO, Calif., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a leading immunologist and allergist, Dr. Praveen Buddiga has an intimate understanding of the human anatomy and the way the body interacts with the outside world, vis-à-vis its first line of immune defense, the skin.
With his newly launched division BUDDIGA Skin Aesthetics, which is part of his prominent Northern California-based BUDDIGA Family Allergy | Skin | Immunology practice, the chief medical expert and Immunology clinician & scientist is bringing a novel perspective to skin care and approach to anti-aging.
What makes his approach to skin care so distinctly unique is that where dermatology specializes in just the skin and hair on a more localized level, and estheticians provide services focused solely on the cosmetic appearance of the skin, Dr. Buddiga brings an entirely holistic, scientific-based, more comprehensive approach to patients, which he has termed 'Skin Immunology," whose science helps us to enrich, nourish and maintain a healthy SkinImmune™ Firewall.
Dr. Buddiga remains dedicated to treating the cause beneath the physical manifestations of skin inflammation and aging by understanding that so much of a person's self-worth and confidence is often determined by the appearance and health of their skin.
Through Buddiga Skin Aesthetics, Dr. Buddiga is offering patients a spectrum of world-class skincare treatments and modalities that guide them to a renewed level of skin health and a reversal of the more visible signs of aging.
"Skin is the first thing one notices when they meet you," says Dr. Buddiga. "It's the first impression that another person has of you. And as people begin to live even longer lives, they naturally want to have great skin that protects them throughout their lifetime."
Some of the leading-edge non- or minimally-invasive treatments that will be offered to patients at BUDDIGA Skin Aesthetics include Botox and dermal filler injections (such as Restylane and JUVEDERM), both designed to smoothen out wrinkles.
Buddiga Skin Aesthetics also is proud to present the "First in Fresno, California," a revolutionary and first-of-its-kind OPUS Plasma Skin Resurfacing, considered by many to be one of the biggest technological advancements in the cosmetic industry. The OPUS device has minimal downtime and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loose skin, addressing tone, textural or skin laxity concerns.
BUDDIGA Skin Aesthetics will also offer Hydrafacial MD Elite™ and Keravive treatments™ that address dry facial skin, clogged hair follicles, dead skin cells and lack of circulation to the scalp, which can lead to thinner looking hair.
Other core service offerings will include Aesthetic Body Sculpting, with the latest advancement in technology, CoolSculpting Elite™ version 2.0, a clinically proven cryo-treatment combining radiofrequency with dynamic muscle activation to help remove stubborn fat deposits and give you the desired look. Additionally, the FDA approved-Soprano Ice™, internationally acclaimed to be the fastest, painless laser hair removal device and a safe-effective treatment device directing amplified light to the root of the hair follicle and inhibiting the hair's ability to grow.
Understanding that skin is the most active organ of the immune system, BUDDIGA Skin Aesthetics will also sell a range of products formulated to aid in the ongoing treatment, management and maintenance of healthy skin with a de novo SkinImmune™ product line. Says Dr. Buddiga, "I want to provide excellent longevity to skin care and anti-aging issues by utilizing my scientific background and medical approach. It's care beyond just beauty."
A frequent media educator and regular health expert guest contributor on Fox's 'Good Day LA,' Dr. Buddiga is a board-certified Clinical Immunologist, who remains an Assistant Clinical Professor at University of California San Francisco – Fresno.
A fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Dr. Buddiga is highly respected for the supportive environment, compassionate and personalized care he provides to his patients of all ages.
For more information on Dr. Praveen Buddiga and BUDDIGA Family Allergy | Skin | Immunology / Buddiga Skin Aesthetics, visit the official website at http://www.BUDDIGA.com or call (559) 421-9009.
