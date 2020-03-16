CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research report, The Forrester WaveTM : Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020 (1). Pega received the highest score in the current offering category, tied for the highest score in the market presence category, and was named one of two Leaders.
Forrester evaluated seven healthcare CRM providers against 31 individual criteria grouped into three high-level categories – current offering, strategy, and market presence. Pega scored the highest of all evaluated vendors in the current offering category, which includes criteria such as predictive analytics, patient/member 360-degree view, security and access, and omnichannel capabilities, among others. Pega also tied for highest score in the market presence category and had the second-highest score in the strategy category.
Forrester evaluated Pega Customer ServiceTM for Healthcare, part of Pega's suite of healthcare applications, which also includes Pega Care ManagementTM, Pega Customer Decision HubTM, and Pega Sales AutomationTM for Healthcare. The report notes, "Pegasystems leads with real-time insights that enable personalization. Pegasystems has deep roots in healthcare and a demonstrated heritage in business process management." The report goes on to state that, "Pega Customer Service for Healthcare has robust and deep domain-level capabilities configured to meet the unique demands of HCOs (healthcare organizations). The underpinning AI surfaces insights on customer engagement, at the speed of conversation, which helps HCOs provide more personalized, contextual, and proactive experiences, even as customers cross channels."
This report is the latest in a series of recent analyst recognition of Pega's customer engagement software. Pega was recently named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q1 2019 (2), Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (3), and ranked in the top three in the companion report, Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (4). Pega also received multiple awards for outstanding patient engagement solutions, including the MedTech Breakthrough and Healthcare Innovation Innovator awards.
Pega's suite of solutions create a seamlessly connected, unified healthcare engagement platform, providing a more collaborative, transparent environment. This platform helps clients deliver proactive, personalized patient and member experiences that improve engagement and health, as well as clinical and business outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/healthcare.
Quotes & Commentary:
"With a shift from reactive to proactive service, engagement, and care, the healthcare industry needs solutions that facilitate more personalized customer connections and anticipate moments of need – sometimes, before a patient even knows it," said Kelli L. Bravo, vice president and global industry market lead, healthcare and life sciences, Pegasystems. "Pega delivers connected, intelligent solutions that break down barriers created by traditional legacy systems, allowing organizations to cost effectively deliver proactive, person-centric care. We believe this latest recognition from Forrester reinforces Pega's leadership in helping healthcare and life science organizations improve patient engagement and health outcomes."
