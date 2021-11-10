BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Shouhed is as an expert at foregut disease and disorders that involve the upper GI tract. Median arcuate ligament syndrome, or (MALS), is a complicated, uncommon and under-diagnosed disease that often causes chronic pain in the upper part of the abdomen.
Dr. Shouhed contributed his expert knowledge and co-authored the article titled, "Clinico-pathologic findings in patients with median arcuate ligament syndrome (celiac artery compression syndrome)" in the Annals of Diagnostic Pathology - Volume 52, June 2021 edition. Median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) is a rare entity characterized by severe post-prandial epigastric pain, nausea, vomiting and/or weight loss. Symptoms have been attributed to vascular compression (celiac artery compression syndrome, CACS), but it remains controversial whether they could be secondary to neural compression. In the study, the clinico-pathologic findings of four MALS patients who underwent robotic or laparoscopic surgery at Cedars Sinai Hospital are described. The findings of this study supported neurogenic compression as a contributing factor in the development of pain and other MALS symptoms and favor the use of MALS rather than CACS as diagnostic terminology. It was determined that to further study the pathogenesis of this unusual syndrome, surgeons should submit all tissues excised during MALS procedures for histopathologic examination.
"There is still so much we don't know about MALS. Our journal article is the first to show that there may, in fact, be a neurogenic component to the debilitating syndrome," says Dr. Shouhed.
Patients suffering from MALS travel from around the globe to have consultations with Dr. Shouhed. With his extensive knowledge and specialized training, Dr. Shouhed is uniquely qualified to offer patients innovative robotic MALS surgery as a possible option for treatment. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters in the Journal of JAMA Surgery, JACS and other reputable journals, including several articles specifically on MALS.
