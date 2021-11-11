MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgeon's Advisor, one of the country's top-performing digital marketing agencies for the medical field, announced today that they have achieved partner status with Semrush, a distinction that certifies their agency's SEO expertise.
In order to qualify as a Semrush agency partner, agencies must pass the Semrush SEO exam designed for agencies. Successful completion of the exam allows the agency to then list the Semrush certified badge on their website and list their agency on the Semrush partners' page. Customers looking for an SEO expert turn to Semrush partners as a trusted source of vetted agencies who have proven a high level of proficiency in the field of SEO.
"We're proud to be among the elite group of agencies to achieve Semrush partners status," said Surgeon's Advisor CEO Robert Baxter. "Reaching this milestone will help us continue to build on our excellent track record in the digital marketing space and will show new and potential clients that we are a trusted and carefully vetted advisor."
Surgeon's Advisor provides leaders in the medical field with a comprehensive set of online marketing services including SEO, website design, digital marketing, reputation management, web accessibility, and social media. Recently, the company has also begun accepting clients in the Life Coaching space.
According to the company's CEO, their mission is to build assets that can last a lifetime for their clients and to have those assets provide real-world value.
"We are driven by the results that our work yields for our clients." Continued Baxter. "Our new partnership status is just one of many steps that we will take in order to keep building our agency's knowledge base and providing long-term provable value for our clients."
To learn more about Surgeon's Advisor, visit their website at http://www.surgeonsadvisor.com.
About Surgeon's Advisor
For over 17 years, Surgeon's Advisor has partnered with some of the most successful medical practices in the United States and the world to provide customized digital marketing solutions and online patient acquisition strategies. We focus exclusively on the medical space, delivering ROI-driven results for top plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, cosmetic dentists, cosmetic surgeons, medical spas, orthopedic surgeons, and other practices that do not rely solely on insurance-based revenue.
Media Contact
Amelia Viera, Surgeon's Advisor, (305) 763-8011, aviera@surgeonsadvisor.com
SOURCE Surgeon's Advisor