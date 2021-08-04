RENO, Nev., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sina Rajamand and the team at Battle Born Brain and Spine, located at 1525 Vista Lane, Suite 100, in Carson City, Nevada, specializing in true minimally invasive spine surgery and other neurosurgical procedures using small tubes and a surgical microscope. Minimally invasive procedures tend to have lower complication rates than traditional, open neurosurgery, and recovery tends to be easier for endoscopic procedures, with fewer risks. Whether patients need complex spine surgery and reconstruction, treatment for brain and spine tumors or advanced treatment for degenerative spine conditions, Dr. Sina Rajamand and his team provide cutting-edge surgical options using minimally invasive techniques. Other conditions he can address include cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine issues, compression fractures, pituitary tumors, trigeminal neuralgia, carpal tunnel and percutaneous spine surgery. Dr. Rajamand not only offers world-class medical treatment but also truly cares about each patient and their personal outcome, and this is evident in the way he approaches neurosurgery.
"I started Battle Born Brain and Spine to change the level and quality of patient-centric care offered in Northern Nevada. My practice will strive to set a new standard of excellence," says Dr. Sina Rajamand.
More About Dr. Sina Rajamand:
Dr. Sina Rajamand is widely regarded as one of Nevada's best neurosurgeons. With advanced medical training from Columbia University, Midwestern University and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Dr. Rajamand is uniquely equipped to perform a wide variety of neurosurgical procedures. Dr. Rajamand is a member of numerous professional organizations including, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Spine Society, American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.
To schedule a confidential consultation with Dr. Sina Rajamand at Battle Born Brain and Spine to discuss your particular problems and concerns please call 775-227-2720 or visit http://www.battlebornbrainandspine.com.
Media Contact
Sina Rajamand, Battle Born Brain and Spine, 775-227-2720, rajamand.sina@gmail.com
SOURCE Battle Born Brain and Spine