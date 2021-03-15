NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Clifford Bassett, FACAAI, FAAAAI (http://allergyreliefnyc.com) the founder and medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York announced today a measured substantial increase of allergy and asthma patients scheduling online and in-person appointments since the decline of COVID-19 in Manhattan.
"Many of my patients shared with me that during the height of COVID in NYC, due to pandemic lockdowns and fear of catching coronavirus, they were simply afraid to leave home to obtain and thus put off medical care, and forgo routine care and treatment", stated Dr. Bassett.
Dr. Bassett has also seen an increase in both adult and pediatric asthma, likely to be due in part to prolonged time indoors as well as likely increased exposure to their pets (including new pet owners who adopted pets during COVID and were unaware that they had allergies and/or asthma to their pet).
"I anticipate a challenging pollen season, that may be attributed to an abundant wet winter and more recent warming temperatures. Although masks can reduce pollen from entering nasal passages masks do not shield the eyes. The rising pollen levels over the coming weeks and months often make wearing contact lenses challenging. I have found a pre-emptive strategy is often the best way to mitigate and/or prevent allergy misery in advance of peak pollen season. I recommend sunglasses as well as short-term daily allergy medications, such as antihistamine and/or nasal sprays, to help reduce the discomfort of watery and itchy eyes", stated Bassett. Allergy testing in-office can help pinpoint your true sensitivities and better allow more successful and cost-effective, individualized treatment.
He additionally stated, "Many of my practice's patients were unaware that the mask material they selected to wear irritated their skin and/or aggravated eczema". Fortunately, allergy-friendly moisturizers may work rather well to provide significant relief.
About Dr. Bassett: Clifford Bassett M.D., FACAAI, FAAAAI is the author of The New Allergy Solution (newallergysolution.com) and a Diplomate of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and on the faculty at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr Bassett is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and an educational contributor for the Allergy & Asthma Foundation of America..
Contact:
Allergy and Asthma Care of New York
381 Park Avenue South
Suite 1020
New York, NY 10016
(212) 964-1295
Media Contact
Erika Brown, NewYorkSEO, LLC, (917) 568-7810, erika@newyorkseo.com
SOURCE Clifford Bassett M.D