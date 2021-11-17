NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the digital event, "Mako™ Smart Robotics:10 years of Experience Clinica San Francesco in Verona," took place. This conference was sponsored by the Verona Medical Association and the Università Degli Studi of Verona. It was organized to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the first robotic orthopedic surgery operation with the Mako system performed in Italy by Dr. Piergiuseppe Perazzini, director of Orthopaedic and Traumatology Functional Unit and Chief of Orthopaedics at Clinica San Francesco – Verona, Italy. Dr. Perazzini previously trained with Dr. Buechel in 2011 on the Mako robotic-arm assisted joint replacement system.
During the conference, Dr. Frederick Buechel shared his expansive knowledge and cutting-edge work as an expert Mako robotic surgeon, instructor and surgeon proctor. Dr. Buechel has performed over 1500 Mako™ robotic knee and hip procedures in the USA, Asia, Australia and Europe, and he has taught hundreds of surgeons around the world how to use the Mako™ robotic-arm assisted joint replacement system. The online event was attended by major Italian, European and American experts in robotic orthopedic surgery and the organizations that have an important role in the field. The speakers shared their experience, advanced innovations, benefits and future prospects. The high-technology robotic platform for Mako robotic surgery was developed in the USA by the firm Stryker and introduced to Italy in 2011 by AB Medica. Currently, there are more than 1000 Mako robotic systems installed worldwide, of which 30 are in Italy (one of the first European countries for a number of robotic platforms installed).
"It is always a privilege to educate others and discuss the latest techniques using the Mako system. This exchange of knowledge between medical professionals at the conference makes us all better at what we do," says Dr. Frederick F. Buechel
More about Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD:
Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and the founder of the Robotic Joint Center, located in New York City and Taipei Postal Hospital in Taiwan. Dr. Buechel's experience, skill and deep understanding of the robotic system's capabilities make him a sought-after surgeon. Dr. Buechel has helped surgically launch Mako™ robotic joint replacement programs in the USA, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Italy. Dr. Beuchel's NYC practice is located at 737 Park Avenue 1C in New York, NY. For more information or to schedule a consultation please call 212-308-3089 or visit http://www.roboticjointcenter.com.
