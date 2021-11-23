NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven Struhl is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the country, specializing in AC joint separation treatment and surgery at his offices in NYC and Westchester. He is known as one of the leading shoulder specialists and is known internationally for his patented AC joint separation surgical procedure. Acromioclavicular joint (AC) separation, occurs when a person receives a form of blunt force to their shoulder, often through contact sports or bicycle falls. The ligaments attached to the clavicle are sensitive, and an injury through irregular forced manipulation, a fall, or severe blow can cause the ligaments to tear and break. When addressed promptly, the joint can be reconstructed and repaired quickly and effectively through Dr. Struhl's groundbreaking surgical process.
This patented process, otherwise known as double endobutton technique for repair of complete acromioclavicular joint dislocation, allows Dr. Struhl to carefully attach 2 miniature plates (endobuttons) that strategically are linked together by a continuous loop of extremely strong polyethylene which maintains strong fixation without any knots. Subsequently, Dr. Struhl's AC joint procedure was uniquely created to maintain position of the AC joint in multiple directions throughout the healing process. It is done with a small and cosmetic incision that exposes the clavicle to allow for the microscopic drilling and placement of the endobuttons, allowing for more fluid pain-free movement and function of the shoulder once healed.
"My breakthrough AC joint separation technique has been a gamechanger for so many patients, helping professional and recreational athletes return to their active lifestyles quickly and successfully. I am so proud to have completed this milestone," says Dr. Steven Struhl
More about Dr. Steven Struhl:
Dr. Struhl is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine/arthroscopic surgery and has been in private practice for over 22 years. He graduated from MIT and earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Struhl completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. Dr. Struhl is currently on faculty at NYU Medical School and is a member of the teaching staff at the Hospital for Joint Diseases. He has authored numerous peer-review articles and his research has been presented both nationally and internationally. Dr. Struhl has served as a medical consultant for the US Open tennis tournament and medical director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapist for the Brooklyn Nets
