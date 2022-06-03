Dr. Perkins is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, "The Health Nexus: TMJ, Sleep Apnea, and Facial Development, Causations and Treatment."
LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, Dr. Perkins specializes in diagnosing and treating temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) and related issues. He is offering decades of experience with the release of his book "The Health Nexus: TMJ, Sleep Apnea, and Facial Development, Causations and Treatment" which is currently on the Amazon best seller list. This informative publication focuses on the urgency for every individual to have the ability to breathe in highly saturated oxygen without it being obstructed or compromised in any way. The book discusses the causes and treatment of TMJ/TMD, sleep apnea and poor facial proportions and the connection between them. It also outlines how addressing the underlying structural areas involved can help alleviate these problems.
"The purpose of my book is for readers to gain a better understanding of the entities which contribute to TMD and related problems," says Dr. Perkins.
More About Dr. Robert Perkins:
A recognized leader in his field, Dr. Perkins began his undergraduate educational training at the University of Southern California. He then attended the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies where he furthered his knowledge in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and TMD. Dr. Perkins is an expert in the field of TMD/TMJ and uses state-of-the-art tools, equipment, techniques and up-to-date science to treat temporomandibular disorder and more. His treatments offer immediate relief from any stress or pain patients experience with the goal of correcting the bite and realigning the jaw in support of excellent oral health. Dr. Perkin's new book "The Health Nexus: TMJ, Sleep Apnea, and Facial Development, Causations and Treatment" is available for purchase on Amazon.com.
For more information about Dr. Perkins and his practice Southern California TMD and Sleep Center, please visit http://www.socaltmjandsleepcenter.com or call (310)-844-6589.
