In an effort to meet the needs of a growing TMJ Treatment patient base, Southern California TMD and Sleep Center is opening a new location in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bob Perkins, a top temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ) specialist and neuromuscular dentist, leads the team at Southern California TMD and Sleep Center. His newest state-of-the-art clinic is located at 450 A Street #410 in San Diego, CA. Widely known as an authority in his field, Dr. Perkins is a trusted and compassionate dentist who has helped his patients by implementing advanced oral treatments, providing freedom from jaw pain and restoring a healthy, beautiful smile. Dr. Perkins specializes in the treatment of temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD). Temporomandibular joint disorders affect the jaw joint and chewing muscles that can cause discomfort or pain in the jaw. Dr. Perkins is an expert is treating TMD/TMJ and can determine the root cause of the problem and provide effective treatment options for relief. Using his experience in neuromuscular dentistry, he assists patients in finding a new bite position and realigning the jaw. In many cases, patients will have pain relief as well as their sleeping problems solved. Also, Dr. Perkins can address issues with facial balance that help improve the jaw line, skin tautness, lip support, and other facial features, primarily by changing a patient's bite position.
"I am looking forward to growing my practice and helping those in the San Diego community suffering from problems associated with TMD/TMJ and other jaw-related issues," says Dr. Bob Perkins.
More About Dr. Bob Perkins:
A recognized leader in the field of TMJ, Dr. Bob Perkins began his undergraduate educational training at the University of Southern California. He then attended the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, where he furthered his knowledge in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and TMD. Dr. Perkins is an expert in the field of TMD/TMJ and uses state-of-the-art tools, equipment, techniques and up-to-date science to treat temporomandibular disorder. His treatments offer immediate relief from any stress or pain patients experience with the goal of correcting the bite and realigning the jaw in support of excellent oral health. For more information about Southern California TMD and Sleep Center in San Diego, CA, or other clinic locations, please visit http://www.socaltmjandsleepcenter.com or call (619)-452-1575 / (310)-844-6589.
Media Contact
Dr. Bob Perkins, Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center, 310-844-6589, smilesinmalibu@gmail.com
