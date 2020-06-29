SACRAMENTO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing software consulting firm, announced today the delivery of yet another custom software development project: a web-based commission payment system for the world's largest medical device distributor.
The Client
Distributing over 25 product lines of orthopedics products across 5 states, this distribution company has been the sole distributor of the largest medical device company in the world for the Midwest region for more than a decade. Thanks to a strong team culture and a competitive commissions plan to match, the business has seen its sales revenue triple in the last 3 years and has had to double its salesforce.
The Challenge
As the company was experiencing rapid geographical and financial growth, its sales team had increased by 150% in 6 months and the distributor needed to upgrade its commission payment system from a series of Excel spreadsheets to a full-on commission payment software. Looking to build a customized product that he could license to other distributors but with no prior software development experience, the distributor's CEO approached TopDevz with only one requirement: a system that would calculate his team's commission.
TopDevz' Solution
Given such a blank slate to start with, TopDevz suggested exploring the current commissions payment system and building the new system's requirements during a discovery phase. Within a week of acceptance of this model, TopDevz kicked off the discovery phase with 2 senior resources. User stories, wireframes and architectural design were completed after 2 weeks and the CEO was presented a fixed-price estimate for completion. After approval of the estimate, 2 additional software engineers were onboarded to finish and deliver the final product.
The Outcome
The Agile team was able to thoroughly analyze the business' sales data and commissions structure and define the project scope during the discovery phase. The dedicated project manager was the sole contact for the company's CEO during every step of the development process and as he sums it best: "I was really happy with TopDevz and the customer service they provided. TopDevz's excellent responsiveness is a distinguishing factor of their company."
About TopDevz
TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.
