FARMINGTON, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage companion animal immuno-oncology company, today announced that founder and CEO, Ashley Kalinauskas, was recently named to the Domer Dozen by the YoungND Board of the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association for her work in developing an affordable cancer treatment for veterinary patients.
Now in its second year, the Domer Dozen celebrates and highlights young alumni that have shown extraordinary dedication to the four tenents of the Alumni Association's mission statement—faith, service, learning, or work.
Torigen is a startup company developed from University of Notre Dame technology that uses the animal's own tumor and tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized immunotherapy that stimulates the pet's immune system to fight the disease. For both pet owners and veterinarians, this is another tool in the toolbox to ultimately help animals live happy, healthy lives. Since its founding, Torigen has treated over 1,000 companion animals.
"It is amazing to be recognized among eleven other incredible young leaders," said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO, Torigen. "Each of the alumni represent a focus on contributing to their community and being a force for good in the world. I'm so thankful that the work we are completing has the opportunity to touch so many lives, and I love being able to inspire the next generation of leaders at Notre Dame."
Torigen currently employs 20 people and has formed one of the top teams in the animal health industry. It's labs are located at University of Connecticut's Technology Incubation Program. The company has raised $6 million in funding so far with backing from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Connecticut, prominent angel and venture groups. In 2018, Torigen was named 2018 Animal Health Innovator of the Year by the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor and Kalinauskas has received numerous accolades for her contributions to the animal health industry, including being named to the 2020 Forbes 30 under 30 list for her contributions.
"We are honored to celebrate Ashley as part of our Domer Dozen young alumni recognition program," said Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Notre Dame Alumni Association. "It is heartening to see that the research she began during her studies at Notre Dame has blossomed into something much bigger. Our pets are such a meaningful part of our lives and families for so many of us, and the work she and her team at Torigen are doing to provide innovative and personalized cancer treatments is truly making a difference in veterinary care."
The complete Domer Dozen list can be found here: https://domerdozen.nd.edu/
About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on delivering affordable companion animal immuno-oncology products. Its initial patented product line utilizes a portion of the pet patient's tumor to create a personalized cancer vaccine. With over 10 years of supporting pre-clinical publications, the Torigen team is focused on developing innovative veterinary cancer biologics that allow for the body to recognize foreign tumor-associated antigens and facilitate the reversal of immune senescence. For more information, please visit http://www.torigen.com.
Experimental autologous cancer vaccines created by Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc. are regulated by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics. Torigen's Autologous Prescription Product should be used under supervision/prescription of a licensed veterinarian. Safety and efficacy have not been established.
About Notre Dame Alumni Association
Celebrating its 153rd year in 2021, the Notre Dame Alumni Association furthers the University's mission of faith, learning, and service by facilitating more meaningful, lifelong relationships within the global Notre Dame family.
